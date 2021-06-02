A shooting in Miami caused DaBaby to be named in reports, but after questioning, the North Carolina rapper was sent on his way. The incident occurred yesterday (May 31) evening in South Beach outside of Prime 112 nightclub. There weren't any fatalities reported but it was said that two people were injured during the fray. Multiple reports stated that DaBaby was released from police custody after it was learned that he allegedly fired off a shot during the incident, however, it was reportedly in self-defense.

There were also reports that members of the rapper's entourage were also being questioned, including 21-year-old North Carolina rapper Wisdom Awute. This evening (June 1), TMZ updated their report about the case to state that Awute and another man named Christopher Urena have been arrested in connection with the shooting.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

“In less than 24 hours, Miami Beach detectives were able to ensure those responsible for the shooting were arrested and charged,” said Ernesto Rodriguez, Miami Beach police spokesman. “We will now work closely with the State Attorney’s Office to ensure a successful prosecution.”

TMZ reports that Awute allegedly "fired at least one shot" while victims attempted to run, hitting one of them in the leg. Urena was allegedly seen shooting a victim in the back. The victim who was struck in the leg was reportedly treated and released, while the victim hit in the back remains in hospital care and is rumored to be paralyzed.

Attorney Drew Findling, the lawyer who is also handing YFN Lucci's murder and racketeering case, told the outlet, "Mr. Kirk has been released by the police. No criminal charges have been filed against him." The Miami Herald detailed the story police received regarding the incident.

According police report on Awute, two men were trying to get in their car at around 11:20 p.m. Monday in front of the restaurant when they got in fight with “a famous musical entourage.” That’s when the rapper pulled out a gun, the victim told police. Awute then shot one of the two men in the right calf, police said. The victim was then able to identify Awute as the shooter, police said in the report.

The NY Daily News reports that Awute is signed to DaBaby's Billion Dollar Baby label. Awute and Urena both reportedly face a slew of charges including attempted murder.

