Kembe X & Rexx Life Raj Display Their Versatility On "Under Pressure"

Chicago artist Kembe X has been steadily making a name for himself over the years. The artist has been able to secure features from some massive artists, and he always brings a unique energy to his music. Over the last few months, Kembe X has been steadily dropping new tracks, and on Thursday, he came through with a brand new effort featuring Rexx Life Raj, called "Under Pressure (The Smoking Peanut)."

With this effort, Kembe X channels his raw emotion as he delivers some high-energy auto-tuned vocals, all while the guitar-filled production helps complement his voice. The artist speaks about his come-up and how every day he tries to level up. Rexx Life Raj helps bolster the track to new heights thanks to his quick flows and angelic voice.

Check out the track, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

God give me whatever I want

Everyday level up since I noticed life's a game

Comma calling I never run

Ain't my group paid for lunch

Under pressure but what's changed?