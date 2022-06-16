New mom Kelsey Nicole has been adjusting to motherhood in recent months, but the celebrations are often interrupted by the ongoing case involving Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez. It was in 2020 when Megan was shot in the foot and later, she would allege that he was the person responsible. Kelsey, who was Megan's best friend at the time, was also at the scene during the incident that has haunted Hip Hop for nearly two years, but she has yet to share her side of the story.

In Megan Thee Stallion's cover feature with Rolling Stone that was shared today (June 15), the rapper, for the first time, detailed the fallout with her former friend and alleged that Kelsey met up with Lanez not long after the shooting.

“I’m like, ‘Kelsey, as my best friend, why would you meet up with the person you saw shoot your best friend?’” Megan explained. “She said, ‘Megan, y’all wasn’t answering my calls. My back was against the wall. I didn’t know what to do.’ What the f*ck do you mean your back is against the wall? You’re the only person in this situation that would clear this up for me."

After Megan's comments circulated, Kelsey delivered an enigmatic text post to her Instagram Story, but later, she returned with a brief video.

"If y'all not catching on to the social media games by now, then I don't know what to tell y'all," she said. "But you guys have to pay attention. Like, I knew this was gonna happen. This is just the beginning, y'all. I know y'all want me to talk, but this is just the beginning. So, like, when it's my turn, just know, I'm gonna break everything down, okay?"

"And we gon' see who really look bad in the end." Check out her video below.