As her name continues to be dragged into online spats regarding Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's court battle, Kelsey Nicole is living her best life. Megan and her former best friend cut ties following the 2020 shooting incident involving the rapper, Tory, and Kelsey. Tory is facing charges and while Tory and Megan trade verbal jabs indirectly on social media, Kelsey has kept herself silent. Some have centered her in the controversy and believe she holds the key to understanding what happened that fateful evening, but her critics can wait because she recently revealed that she is expecting.

On her Instagram, Kelsey unveiled a series of pregnancy shoot photos, including the social media influencer standing with who looks to be father-to-be. In the caption, she spoke about maintaining her privacy during this sensitive time.

"Since the day I found out I was pregnant , protecting my peace has been my priority NOT only for me; but for my home & new blessing," said Kelset. "This pregnancy has opened up another level of strength and has brought a new meaning of life to me . My journey so far has been nothing short of amazing . Happy international women’s day [crown emoji] Special thank you to @dreamymomentsphotography for these beautiful pictures , her work is so breathtaking [camera emoji]."

Thousands have given congratulatory messages or comments of support. Check it out below.