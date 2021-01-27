There's new movement on the Megan Thee Stallion-Tory Lanez case, but the public is no closer to finding out what really happened that fateful summer evening. Last July, Megan was shot in her foot during an altercation that occurred after a party with Kylie Jenner in the Hollywood Hills. Police were dispatched and Lanez was arrested and charged, and today (January 26), it was shared that the Canadian artist was looking to have a gag order lifted.

We previously reported that Tory's lawyer filed a motion claiming that they've received information that contradicts Megan's version of events—a version where the Houston rapper states that Lanez is the person responsible for her injuries. Megan's attorney, Alex Spiro, responded to Lanez's motion with a comment to Page Six: "Did the motion fail to mention that there was gunshot residue on his hands or that he texted her ‘Sorry?’ I haven’t had a chance to read it."

Meanwhile, Megan's ex-best friend Kelsey Nicole, who was reportedly at the scene during the altercation, has yet to share what she witnessed that evening. She has, however, repeatedly taken to social media to post thoughts about the controversy. "Lie detector test everyone , please," she tweeted today. Kelsey has been accused of accepting hush money from Lanez's camp.

"I’m just bout this much over it," Kelsey added. "Every time something new surfaces I start getting tagged in sh*t, being accused of things I didn’t do. So yes ! I’m going to defend my name EVERY TIME! Trying to stay aligned with positivity has been a challenge, but I’m doing my best ."

"Self check: Stop falling for the bullsh*t comments."



