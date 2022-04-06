There has been a lot going on in pop culture as timelines have been flooded with all sorts of controversies in recent weeks. From Will Smith and Chris Rock to Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion to T.I. going at it with a comedian, it has been a busy day. Lanez certainly found himself to be a trending topic after he appeared in court related to the 2020 shooting involving Megan, and it was there that he was detained for violating the protective order set in place.

The singer-rapper quickly paid his $350K bond and looked as if he didn't have a care in the world as he left the courthouse. Throughout the day, there have also been reports about the weapon reportedly used in the shooting, and new details have caused a stir on social media.

We previously reported on Lanez's attorneys confirming that the singer's DNA was excluded in the testing of the firearm and a witness claimed that they saw Megan being beat up by two men and a woman. This was the purported cause of the gun going off and the news has caused Megan's former best friend Kelsey Nicole to come up in conversations. Lanez's attorney suggested that Kelsey was responsible.

Kelsey is currently expecting and has been enjoying preparing for the arrival of her baby, but each time this story gets new life, she is once again front and center as the public debates who pulled the trigger. Today's news has caused a new wave of trolling on her social media pages, including a note from a stranger who commented, "I heard you going to jail."

Usually, Kelsey has opted to ignore messages such as these, but she took a moment to respond. "Girl, I heard the internet is weird & you're even more weird for coming on my page with this nonsense." Throughout the investigation and public discourse, Kelsey has not shared her version of events, but it is expected that all will be revealed as the case moves forward.

Check it out below.