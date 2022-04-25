Megan Thee Stallion's tell-all interview with CBS is resulting in more than a few twists to the shooting incident that left Megan Thee Stallion wounded and ended the friendship between once BFFs Megan and Kelsey Nicole. Megan revealed to Gayle King the series of events that led up to Tory Lanez shooting her, claiming they were having a simple argument, "normal friend stuff," before things took a serious turn and Megan says Tory was telling her to "'dance, bitch,' and he starts shooting, and I’m just like ‘oh my God…’ like he shot a couple of times."

The interview also allowed Megan to speak up on certain narratives that have flooded the media. Tory often hints and alludes to the fact that the two were in some sort of romantic relationship which somehow played a role in the shooting, but when asked by Gayle if there was a sexual relationship between the two artists, Megan says outright that she did not have a sexual relationship with Tory. As for why he would claim such a thing, she suggests it was simply to deflect from the crime he committed.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

The interview continues to uncover new facts or affirm previous rumors this morning, with CBS digging up texts from Kelsey, who was with Megan in the car at the time of the shooting, to Megan's security guard. In the revealed texts, Kelsey writes, "Help," followed by, "Tory shot Meg," seemingly verifying Megan's account of events.

Elsewhere, as we've reported, Megan stated once again that Tory attempted to bribe both her and Kelsey with a large payout in order to remain silent about the whole incident. This is something Kelsey has previously denied.

Check out the clip including the text message discovery below.



