Kanye West and his current muse Chaney Jones took their relationship overseas for a trip that may be a mix of both business and pleasure. Social media influencer and model Jones shared a photo on her IG Story of her cuddled up to Ye, as they watched cars drive down a Japanese street from a balcony above.

While there's no indication as to what they're doing in Japan, Ye often travels there for work. Japan is currently closed to tourist travel due to coronavirus and is only open to foreign nationals for business and employment purposes, so this too, would also indicate that the trip may be primarily business-related. A source told TMZ that the couple arrived in Japan around April 22.

The two have been together for several months now and were spotted out cruising through the canyons earlier in April on what appeared to be a "baecation." Chaney even posted a picture of her $275,000 Birkin Bag from Privé Porter, thanking Ye for the rare gift alongside a bouquet of identical chrome roses.

