It seems as if Kanye West's go-to gift is a super expensive handbag, but who's complaining about that?

Sources tell ET, Ye recently got his new boo Chaney Jones "an extremely rare" Birkin Bag to flaunt around. The 44-year-old rapper spent $275,000 on the purse from Privé Porter, and had the bag delivered to Jones while she was in Houston. Because West was not with her, he made sure to watch her open up her gift via FaceTime.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The silver metallic Hermés Birkin Bag that Chaney received is made of Chèvre leather with palladium hardware. The handbag is no longer in circulation making it "very, very, very rare." Michelle Berk, CEO of Privé Porter specified, “This is a very limited production bag that was only made in 2004. Other notable owners of this bag are Jeffree Star, who purchased from me, and Bella Hadid. It’s one of the most famous and sought-after Birkins in the world.”

Ye is starting to make a name for himself as the bearer of Birkin Bags, as this isn't his first time gifting one of these expensive handbags to a partner. Back at the beginning of February, Ye gifted his momentary-girlfriend Julia Fox and several of her friends Birkin bags as party favors during Fox's birthday celebration.

