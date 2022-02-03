Julia Fox was joined with her new boo Kanye West and all of her closest friends for her 32nd birthday celebration last night. Fox and her friends took to social media, flooding their followers with images and videos from the exciting night they had at a restaurant in NYC.

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

While Ye and Fox have only been dating for a short while now, Ye made sure to make this birthday an unforgettable one. As Fox opened her gifts at the table, the actress, and her friends, were surprised with some snazzy accessories. In an assortment of different colors, everyone sitting around the birthday table received a Baby Birkin bag from Ye.

Hermès Birkin bags retail at a minimum of $4,000 to a maximum of nearly $400,000, so it's clear that Ye spent quite a bit of change on this show of luxury and love. Although, this isn’t the first time the rap superstar has gone all out for their budding relationship.

The actress opened up about dating Ye in a blog post for Interview Magazine at the beginning of January, revealing the rap superstar had made her feel like “Cinderella” after returning to their hotel room together to an entire hotel suite full of clothes after their second date.

It seems like Ye is all about making his new boo happy.