Julia Fox and Kanye West have been openly dating for a few weeks now. Since he and Kim Kardashian started the divorce process, the two have found new partners and have been gallivanting with them for all to see. Julia Fox has appeared at various studio sessions with Ye, the couple traversed Paris for Fashion Week 2022, and have had photoshoots publicly displaying their affection. Julia has spoken on the relationship on multiple occasions, citing that she's "dated billionaires throughout her adult life," so she's with Kanye for who he is and all that comes with it.



Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

It would seem as though Kanye is as invested in the relationship as Julia is. While hard at work on Donda 2, the follow up to Kanye's tenth studio album Donda, he hasn't missed a beat when it comes to spending time with her. Most recently, Julia Fox and Kanye West were spotted at Lucien. The pairing appeared on location for Julia's 32nd birthday.

Pictures and videos of the outing surfaced on social media, as one could expect about any news concerning the mega couple. They can be seen dining, talking amongst friends, and genuinely enjoying each other's company and presence in celebration of her day. Julia was also seen opening a variety of gifts, most of which consisted of jewelry and new statement pieces:

