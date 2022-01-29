Kanye West and Julia Fox locked lips in a new photo taken during their recent trip to Paris Fashion Week. Photographer Danielle Levitt shared pictures of the celebrity couple on his Instagram, Friday.

Fans on social media were quick to notice that the new photo of the two French kissing is similar to pictures taken of West with both Amber Rose and Kim Kardashian. West dated Rose from 2008 through 2010. Subsequently, West was married to Kardashian from 2014 through 2021.



Victor Boyko / Getty Images

West and Fox have been dating since New Year's when the two met at a party in Miami, Florida. In the weeks since, they've been spotted out and about together in Los Angeles, Paris, and more.

While many were quick to accuse Fox of dating the 22-time Grammy Award winner for the clout, she rebuked the accusation in a recent episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast.

"People are like 'oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money,'" the 31-year-old said at the time. "Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

Check out West and Fox's new pictures below.





