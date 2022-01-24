Kanye West and Julia Fox are making their relationship even more official with a joint nickname, which the 31-year-old announced on her Instagram story earlier today, January 24th.

Currently, the couple has been spending some time overseas for Paris Fashion Week, where they attended Kenzo's Menswear F/W 2022/23 show in Canadian tuxedos, then met up with Gunna to push some P during a star-studded dinner at Rick Owens' house.





Next up on Fox and West's to-do list was the Schiaparelli couture show, which they attended wearing coordinated leather outfits – the rapper even acting as the Uncut Gems star's make-up artist for the day, coating her eyelids in heavy black eyeshadow as he hid his own face with a mask.

"Juliye," the mother of one wrote with a black heart emoji one a picture uploaded to her Instagram story, which finds her and Ye standing on a set of stairs, anxiously awaiting the one-of-a-kind garments they were about to witness.

Seeing as we hear about Ye and Julia practically every day at this point, it almost feels as though they've always been together, but in reality, it hasn't been much more than three weeks since they first crossed paths on NYE in Miami. As some users on Twitter pointed out, the Forbidden Fruits podcast host's style has definitely gone through something of an evolution since then.

Some have taken the time to clown the couple for their avant-garde outfits, comparing them to characters from The Hunger Games, but others are impressed by their unique style.

What are your thoughts on Juliye's Paris Fashion Week looks so far? Drop a comment below and let us know.

