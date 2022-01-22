Julia Fox has been there done that. On Friday, January 21st, the mother of one dropped off a new episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast, which found her and co-host Niki Takest sitting down with "messy legend" Ava Louise to discuss the world of "clout culture."

During the one hour and seven-minute-long conversation, Fox's relationship with Yeezus rapper Kanye West came up, and the Uncut Gems actress assured listeners that she's not romantically involved with the father of four for financial gain or fame.

Gotham/Getty Images

"People are like 'oh, you're only in it for the fame, you're in it for the clout, you're in it for the money,'" the 31-year-old explained. "Honey, I've dated billionaires my entire adult life, let's keep it real."

Fox did admit that she was something of an "attention seeker" when she was younger, but at this point, she doesn't care all that much about the headlines she and the Atlanta-born recording artist have been generating.

"It's funny cause I'm getting all of this attention, but I really couldn't care," the mother of one added, also sharing that she prefers to put her energy into creating art and "putting things into the world" before encouraging people to "watch [her] movie, [or] read [her] book."

"That is more thrilling to me now than eyes on me. I couldn't care less," Fox went on.

Elsewhere in the interview, she explained that the dinner she and West attended with Madonna was actually crashed by other celebrities and athletes like Evan Ross, Floyd Mayweather, and Antonio Brown.

"There was a lot going on," the model recalled. "Madonna was there. It was actually supposed to be a dinner for just Madonna and I... and all of these other celebs crashed."

In another news, Fox is reportedly being eyed to star in the "Like A Virgin" singer's biopic as actress Debi Mazar – read more about that here.

