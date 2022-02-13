Kanye West is on the attack right now as he is clearly upset with Pete Davidson. Davidson is currently dating Kim Kardashian, and Kanye is not happy about it. This has led to some personal attacks on Instagram, in which Kanye has called Pete by the nickname "Skete." It is all pretty disrespectful, however, Kanye doesn't seem to care, as illustrated by one of his earlier IG posts from today.

"LOOK AT THIS DICKHEAD I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND," Kanye wrote.





Now, Kanye is continuing his attacks against Pete, except now, he is bringing his friend Machine Gun Kelly into all of this. In the post below, Kanye claims that his feud with Pete is better than anything Disney could ever drum up, which then led to an incomprehensible rant about how people in high school have never heard an MGK song before.

Per Kanye:

"THIS AINT ABOUT SKETE PEOPLE IT’S ABOUT SELLING YALL A NARRATIVE SKETE JUST PLAYING HIS PART IN FROZEN 3 ACCEPT ITS NOT IN THE THEATERS THIS TIME ITS ON DAILEY MAIL TELL BOB AND THE ENTIRE DISNEY STAFF YOU WAISTED YOUR MONEY ON STARWARS AND MARVEL BECAUSE EVEN THOUGH IT MAKES MONEY YOU WILL NEVER CONTROL THE HIGHSCHOOLS NO ONES EVER HEARD A MACHINE GUN KELLY SONG BOB."





From there, Kanye continued to diss Pete for his Hillary Clinton tattoo, which served as the inspiration for West's diss from earlier this morning. Needless to say, Kanye believes Pete has zero taste, and he is making sure to let the world know about it.

"YALL SEEN THAT TATTOO BUT IF I SPEAK UP THEN IM CRAZY I TOLD YOU NOT GOING TO USE THAT ONE NO MORE WHEN A GARBAGE MAN GOES TO WORK HE GONNA SMELL LIKE TRASH BUT ITS TIME TO TAKE THE TRASH OUT THE HOUSE," Kanye said.









Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.