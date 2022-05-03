The Met Gala has come and gone for another year, although the chatter surrounding the many iconic outfits that walked the red carpet last night is sure to continue for weeks. 2022's theme was "Gilded Glamour," asking patrons of the event to dress opulently in their own interpretation.

Among the many stars in attendance at the Metropolitan Museum of Art last night was Kim Kardashian, who has become something of a fixture on the carpet over the years since her first time attending as Kanye West's plus one.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

As you may remember, at the 2021 Met Gala back in September she wore Balenciaga from head to toe (literally), seemingly channelling a shadow of herself that people were still able to identify with ease thanks to her famous curves.

This year, however, she switched it up and kept her face on display, although she totally transformed her signature look in favour of one that paid tribute to another American sex symbol – Marilyn Monroe.

As TMZ reports, Kardashian claims to have lost 16 pounds in a matter of weeks to fit into the iconic dress worn by the late starlet when she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy six decades ago.

The mother of four has been dropping hints about her Met Gala look for some time now, first revealing that she was unable to tailor her outfit and later, she and her beau were spotted in Orlando at Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum, where the gown is usually displayed.

While some of the attendees headed out to afterparties following the main event, Kardashian and Davidson instead opted to return to their hotel, where they had pizza and donuts waiting for them before they hopped on a flight back to Los Angeles along with Khloé Kardashian.





In other news, the reality stars had a lot to celebrate yesterday, as they also took home a win in their defamation trial with Blac Chyna, who was ultimately awarded no damages – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]