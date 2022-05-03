If anyone knows how to cause a stir at the Met Gala, it's Kim Kardashian. For 2021's event, the socialite stepped out in an all-black innovative Balenciaga ensemble, but this time around, she took us back in time to 1962, when Marilyn Monroe sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in a particularly scandalous dress.

The 41-year-old knew for some time that she wanted to wear the late icon's famous gown, but as it turns out, she was initially denied the privilege – however, that didn't stop her from putting in work to make her dreams come true.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

As TMZ reports, Kim's team initially reached out months ago after doing their research on the garment; they met for a fitting back in March, but things didn't go as planned with both the Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum and the mother of four being disappointed in the final look.

Seeing as Monroe's dress is 60 years old now, the fabric is particularly delicate and tailoring was not an option. Kardashian took it upon herself to drop 16 pounds in just a few weeks in hopes of getting the look on her body, and while she wasn't able to get it fully closed in the end, she did manage to make it work for the red carpet.

Behind the scenes footage shows the 41-year-old working with a dedicated team to get her bodacious behind covered as her boyfriend Pete Davidson watches on in support.

Ultimately they realized that Kardashian could get away with keeping the back open, so long as she covered it with a fur – luckily the necessary addition only made her appear more glamorous.

Rather than pay a rental fee, the reality star will be making two donations to organizations in the Orlando area on the museum's behalf. Now that she's done wearing it, Monroe's gown will be moved to Ripley's in Hollywood, California, where it'll be placed on display along with her accessories.

In other news, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their Met Gala eve with pizza and donuts before flying back to Los Angeles – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

