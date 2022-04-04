The women in Kanye West’s life definitely have a thing for designer handbags– and Ye has no problem feeding that addiction.

Just a few days ago, the Donda rapper gifted his newest boo, Chaney Jones, an immensely rare Birkin bag from Privé Porter. Costing more than $275,000, the tote silver metallic bag is designed with palladium hardware and Chévre leather, all purposely requested by Chaney herself.

The CEO of Privé Porter, Michelle Berk, told Entertainment Tonight, “This is a very limited production bag that was only made in 2004. Other notable owners of this bag are Jeffree Star, who purchased from me, and Bella Hadid. It’s one of the most famous and sought after Birkins in the world.”

Michael Reaves/ Stringer/Getty Images

After a huge purchase like that, Jones, 24, felt the need to show her appreciation publicly. The influencer took to Instagram to share her expensive present with her 560,000 followers.

Her Hermes bag sat beside a bucket of identical silver roses from Venus Et Fleur as her caption read, “Thanks bb @kanyewest,” with a black heart alongside it.

Blown away by the purchase, thousands of people flooded her comments and expressed their opinions on the bag. Social media influencer, Jayda Cheaves, commented “He gets it…” Love & Hip Hop Atlanta ex-member, Tommie, wrote, “This color this the hardest I done seen.”

Aside from showing off her boyfriend on her timeline, she also showed him some love via her IG story as well. Congratulating Ye for his Grammy win for ‘Best Rap Song,’ Chaney wrote, “The biggest goat, so proud.”

Check out the more than quarter-million dollar bag down below.





