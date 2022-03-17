Kanye West might feel invincible but he's no match for the slew of comedians he's taken issue with over the past few days. While we could only expect Pete Davidson to take shots at Ye in his next stand-up comedy special (or his upcoming appearance on MGK's album), Ye continued to fire back at D.L. Hughley and Trevor Noah. Both comedians took issue with Ye's methods of attempting to get his family back, largely targeting Kim Kardashian on Instagram.



Ye fired back at both but it was his response to Trevor Noah that resulted in the artist's suspension on the 'Gram. Trevor Noah broke down the highly publicized divorce and antics surrounding Kim and Kanye's relationship with as little bias as possible. Unfortunately, Ye took offense to this and spewed out a racial slur in a rendition of "Kumbaya."

Before the post was taken down from Ye's page, Trevor Noah left an eloquent response where he expressed his concern for Ye, especially as someone who continues to hold his catalog to a high-regard.

"There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies,” Noah began. “You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, shit I still smile every time I put on my seatbelt because of you," he continued. "You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain."

Finally, Noah addressed the racial slur hurled at him, writing, "clearly some people graduate but we still stupid."

"Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree," he wrote. "Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."

