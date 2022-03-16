It wasn't even 5 AM California time when Ye started posting on Instagram on Wednesday morning (March 16), getting a lot off his chest as he ranted against Pete Davidson, D.L. Hughley, Trevor Noah, and others.

The music legend woke up and chose violence, beginning with his latest post against Pete Davidson, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's current boyfriend. Sharing an old headline about the comedian allegedly "enraging" his audience with a joke about having sex with a baby, Ye argued that this exact sort of behavior is why he wants Pete to never have any contact with his children.

"Yet another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children," said Ye in his caption. "Oh and nobody noticed that he ain’t show up to SNL Because Mr. I can help you with meds had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet. SKETE you not built for this I already blacked the Super Bowl out on you. Apologize to your family for being in your family."

He went on to write in another post that he's afraid that Pete will turn the mother of his children into an addict, saying, "Im really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months."



After throwing shots at Pete, Ye took aim at Dave Sirus, one of the writers on SNL.

"Come on Dave please help write some more culturally irrelevant jokes for SKETE," said Ye. "You don’t have to have talent these days you just need a Hillary Clinton tattoo."

For good measure, Ye went on to share a photo of Pete Davidson's Hillary Clinton tattoo, commenting, "Tramp Stamp Pete the Tramp… here’s the stamp."



He followed up with some insults targeted at Trevor Noah, who recently stated how disturbed he is over Ye's "harassment" of Kim Kardashian. Ye insulted the comedian with racial slurs, writing, "All in together now... K**n baya my lord k**n baya K**n baya my lord K**n baya Oooo’ lord K**n baya."

As if that wasn't enough, Ye shared a still from his controversial animated music video, in which he decapitates Pete Davidson, seemingly hinting that he might go even harder at Coachella. "Ya’ll ready for Coachella," he captioned the post.

To complete his morning, Ye finally threw some shots at D.L. Hughley, who has also been sharing his opinion on the artist's present situation.

"This grown ass man picked this outfit out himself Is he influential or under the influence???" asked Ye about D.L. wearing a camouflage jacket with ripped jeans. "Funny thing is we’ll probably end up being friends... I used to defend this n***a back when he had work.... Like nah he funny … you just gotta watch it 1 trillion more times to get it."



It wasn't all bad though. Ye appeared to end his rant with a post dedicated to comedian Michael Che, writing, "I got a lot of love and respect for this guy."

What do you think of this morning's posts from Ye?



