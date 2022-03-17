Being a billionaire doesn't make Kanye West exempt from Instagram's rules. For months, West has periodically popped up on social media to call out his foes but his recent antics have caused Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, to step in with discipline. Earlier today (March 16), Kim Kardashian appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres show where she gushed about her romance with Pete Davidson, and simultaneously, West was on Instagram hurling insults to those who have spoken out against his recent behavior.

D.L. Hughley told VladTV that he believe West was stalking Kim and labeled the Rap mogul's antics as abusive. The Daily Show's Trevor Noah also commented on the ongoing posts by West regarding his ex-wife and Davidson, causing the talk show host to become a target, as well. Kanye called him a racial slur and soon, Meta jumped in.

According to TMZ, a Meta spokesperson confirmed that due to West's remarks and posts, he has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours. The Donda star reportedly "violated Instagram's policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying," so West will not be able "to post, comment, send DM's, among other things."

Meta added that if West continues with his behavior once he is reinstated to use the app, they will take further action, which could include a permanent ban. West has defended himself with claims that he has been kept from seeing his children and that Kim is antagonizing him by posting on TikTok with their daughter North and her cousins. Meanwhile, Kim has responded that amid his complaints, he picked the kids up for school in the morning and in interviews stated she would never say anything negative about her children's father.

Check out a few posts below.

[via]