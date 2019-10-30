Social commentator and comedian Trevor Noah uses his platforms to address all things pop culture are they pertain to entertainment, social justice, and politics. Everything The Daily Show with Trevor Noah host says on his Comedy Central show doesn't always make it to the small screen, like when he takes opportunities to address certain issues with the audience when cameras aren't filming for the episode. The network has taken advantage of these moments and kept cameras rolling, and the segments are shared online as parts of the show's Between The Scenes series.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

During a recent episode, Trevor reenacted Kanye's Big Boy interview where the rapper talked about black people being brainwashed by the Democratic Party. Trevor stated his first response was, "Are you sh*tting me?" The Daily Show host said that he didn't necessarily disagree with all that Kanye was saying, but "You, as Kanye West, are gonna talk sh*t about other rappers talking about buying [foreign cars]? You, as Kanye West?" He then recited Kanye's "Clique" verse: "I know Spike Lee's gon' kill me but let me finish" and "I rather buy 80 gold chains and go ig'nant."

Trevor added, "Are you serious? 'You're such a f*ckin' hoe I love it'? That Kanye West is gonna talk sh*t about rappers f*ckin' b*tches? C'mon, man." He then said that he believes that everyone can have their own opinion, but he doesn't like it when people claim that black Americans have been brainwashed by Democratics into living in a mentality of victimhood.

"So, let me get this straight. So, you're saying every black person in America is brainwashed?...Seventy, eighty, ninety percent of black people in America that are voting Democrat, they're brainwashed." He argues against Kanye's statement and teases the rapper for being the only enlightened black person who realizes that the Republican Party is an option. He also named the one demographic in America who he believes could never be brainwashed, and lists his reasons why. Check out Trevor Noah's commentary below.