Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday night. The event marked the second time that the couple has made a public appearance in the last week.

For the red carpet, Kardashian rocked a silver, sparkly gown while Davidson kept it simple with a black suit and sunglasses. The pair sat at Disney/ABC’s table, as the Kardashians’ new reality show is streaming on Hulu.



Paul Morigi / Getty Images

The dinner is being hosted by Trevor Noah. James Corden and Billy Eichner will also be featured during the event.

Keeping with the comedic theme, producer Bob Bain recently told Variety, “It is the nerd prom, but what you’ve heard after the fact a lot of the time is ‘This was the most boring dinner I’ve ever been to.’ We’re trying to eliminate that comment.”

Last Sunday, Davidson and Kardashian attended the 2022 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony, which was their first public appearance since they began dating, last year.

Appearing on The Ellen Show recently, Kardashian remarked that she hopes to hold onto the happiness she gets from Davidson "forever."

"I think it's just in life, no matter what it is. I encourage my friends and the people that I love to be happy and I went for it. I was like, you know what, I'm in my 40s, fuck it," she explained at the time. "Just go for it, find your happiness. I went for it and I took my time and I found it and it feels so good and I wanna hold onto that forever."

Check out Davidson and Kardashian's outfits below.

[Via]