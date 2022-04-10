Kanye West may be skipping out on performing at Coachella, but that doesn't mean that he doesn't have any weekend plans.

Earlier this weekend, the Yeezus rapper's most recent romantic fling, Chaney Jones, uploaded a video to her Instagram Story that seems to show her cruising through a series of canyons, which she simply captioned "Baecation" alongside a white heart emoji. The post comes following claims from a source that the Yeezy creator had plans to seek help for his mental health a "luxury behavioural treatment" centre.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Seeing as the father of four isn't pictured or tagged in the clip, we can't say for sure that he's there, but he and Jones have been spending plenty of time together over the past few months following his whirlwind fling with Julia Fox and messy online feud with his ex, Kim Kardashian.

As Metro notes, just a few days ago, the 24-year-old uploaded a picture to her feed of a fancy new silver handbag and some matching roses, which she thanked the 44-year-old for in the caption, referring to him as her "bb."





After seeing the world speculate about her following her rise to mainstream fame thanks to her affiliation with West, Jones decided to clear some things up on her page. "I have never had surgery on my face, I was born like this," she wrote at the time, although she admitted to having a BBL done.





At the end of March, we shared a story about the $275,000 luxury Birkin bag that Ye gifted his boo – read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for more updates on your favourite celebrity couples.





