In a recent interview for The Ellen Show, Kim Kardashian spoke with host Ellen DeGeneres about her budding relationship with Pete Davidson, while also speaking on how she's been handling her divorce with Kanye West.

Ellen focused the conversation on discussing "what a good person" Kim Kardashian is based on all the crazy stuff getting thrown her way. "I want to talk about what a good person you are because there’s so much going on in your life, and there’s so much thrown at you,” Ellen said. "You have a lot of love, but then you have a lot of people that have judgment and everything that’s going on with Kanye, and you are always protective of him no matter what is happening, no matter what he’s saying. You always protect him because of the kids, and I think that's a beautiful thing."

Pietro S. D'Aprano/Getty Images

"I think that’s just who I am and I always saw such a good example in my mom and my dad in their relationship, so I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids," Kim replied. "I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best... As hard as it can be sometimes...I do try to ignore it and just try to do whatever’s best for the kids. Take the high road."

Ellen agreed with the mother of four, saying at times, taking the high road can be difficult, especially being in the public eye, when people "judge whatever they see and they don't know the other layers beneath it and what's really happening."

Kim explained that she looks at these situations in her life as lessons. "This was put in my life for a reason and these challenges as hard as it is, I try to sit still sometimes and say, 'Okay, what is this lesson? What am I meant to learn from it and how can I just get through it and what is this challenge placed here in my life?'"

"I know that seems super zen. It’s just really what I do. And I try to think, 'Okay, I have to get better at this.' Or one of my things is I used to care so much about narratives and what’s true and what’s not true on anything, any subject. I just live my life the way that I think is right and that I feel is right in my soul and just push forward and do the best that I can and that’s the whole message that I just try to take away from anything not going your way in life, is just try to learn, move on, and be a good person."

Check out Kim's interview with Ellen below.