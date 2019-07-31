Her name may be forever linked to Kardashiangate 2019, but Jordyn Woods seems unfazed by the drama. Prior to the scandal, the social media star was living her life in the shadows of the Kardashian-Jenners, living with former best friend Kylie while enjoying being a Hollywood socialite. However, since the kiss heard 'round the world has broken up relationships and ex-communicated Woods from her social circle, the 21-year-old has capitalized off of the moment and used it to catapult her career in new directions.

Jordyn has been spotted at festivals worldwide, she's snagged acting gigs, and recently she played the leading lady in Rick Ross's music video for his Port of Miami 2 single "Big Tyme." In keeping with that momentum, Jordyn has scored her first, "big tyme" magazine cover as she posed for Cosmopolitan UK's September issue. Inside, Jordyn touched on a variety of topics, but of course, the most noteworthy have to do with her remarks about Tristan Thompson and Kylie Jenner.

Speaking with the publication about the moment she and Thompson kissed, Jordyn said, “I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’ I [told him] ‘I need to go.' I was leaving already so I walked out immediately. I got in the car. I was in shock.” She added, “You know that saying, ‘I feel so alone in a room full of people’? I went through a phase of thinking, ‘I’m going to isolate myself, because I don’t know how I feel. I don’t know what the right thing to do is.’”

Jordyn also said she loves Kylie and hopes that they can rebuild their relationship in the future, but for now, she's living her life and refuses to drag anyone's name in the mud. “I don’t believe in clapping back, or reacting out of emotion," she said. "I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me. Would I ever have wanted this to happen? Never. But sh*t happens. And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”