Rick Ross Releases "BIG TYME" Video With Swizz Beatz & Jordyn Woods

Rick Ross releases his highly-anticipated video for "BIG TYME."

We've been waiting for Port of Miami 2 for over one year and finally, it will be arriving within a couple of weeks. Already, we've heard collaborations between Miami general Rick Ross and Drake, Swizz Beatz, and more. For days, Rozay has been teasing the arrival of a blockbuster music video for "BIG TYME," starring none other than the Kardashian family foe du jour Jordyn Woods. If there's anything we know about Rick Ross, it's that he's not into releasing simple visual projects. He's trying to bawse up with each project he undertakes and "BIG TYME" is nothing out of the ordinary. Ross shared several trailers for the clip and now, we get to see just how extravagant the video truly is.

Dropping early today, Rozay starts off the "BIG TYME" video with Swizz Beatz visiting him in his garage, checking out some vintage whips and picking out what they wanna ride in today. Racing through the beautiful streets of Miami, aerial shots of the city show us just what we're missing out on. If you're looking for a quick synopsis, expect pretty women, expensive cars, bottles of champagne, more pretty women and more expensive cars.

The video for "BIG TYME" is out now. Check it out above.