News outlets were clamoring for exclusive interviews with Jordyn Woods when rumors began to surface that she "hooked up" with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy and Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson. Then, finally, Woods sat down for her first and only interview where she spoke about the incident with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk.

It may have come as a surprise to some that the 21-year-old model would agree to share her story on that platform, but anyone who knows the history of Woods and the Smiths would see it as a natural fit. Woods's father, John, was a sound engineer on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and she's grown up having a close relationship with the Smiths. Even so, when the scandal broke, Jada wasn't too keen on getting the exclusive interview and needed some convincing before it happened.

“Jordyn really felt like it was the only safe place that she could do that interview,” Jada told PEOPLE. “It actually wasn’t something I wanted to do because it was very close [to home], but as time transpired, Jordyn was just like, ‘I really need you in this platform’ and Will felt like it was supremely important. So I was like, okay let’s do it.”

“That was my intention honestly,” says Jada. “I just wanted her to have a platform to tell her story. That’s it. She’s a young beautiful woman inside and out and me having been a young girl, we sometimes get in situations that we don’t necessarily know how to handle… You just [try to] help young girls navigate through life, through difficult situations we’ve all come across.”