We're in May but it feels like it's been decades since Jordyn Woods' little cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson. Admittedly, her stock went up since then but on the downside, she likely won't get an invite to the Kardashians' Christmas Eve party. Woods' shared her side of the story with Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk before and Khloe's opened up about the matter on numerous occasion. One person who's been quiet is Jordyn's (ex?) best friend, Kylie Jenner.



The latest trailer for the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians focuses on the cheating episode with Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson. It's only a short teaser but for the first time ever, we actually get to hear Kylie Jenner's take on the situation. "She fucked up," she says before it cuts to Khloe Kardashian snapping on the phone.

Another part of the trailer has the moment when Khloe found out about it all. A phone call starts before someone says, "I don't even know if I should tell you this." Later on, Khloe breaks down into tears while saying that she's "not just a T.V. show."

Even though Travis Scott stayed clear from the Jordyn Woods' drama, the E! camera people must have caught Kylie Jenner accusing Travis Scott of cheating. That's the real tea here.