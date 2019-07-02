Yesterday, people went in on Khloe Kardashian after the finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed the reality star calling both Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson "fat" when she was having a fit of rage over their cheating scandal. People were quick to jump on Twitter calling Khloe out for her choice of words considering her previous pledges to body confidence and acceptance.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

"Khloe called Jordyn fat? this is your body positivity queen? the same person who has a tv show about helping people reach their goal weight?" one user tweeted.

Now, the "Duck Duck Goose" rapper CupcakKe has now come through to share some words on the situation clearly displeased with Khloe's reaction, despite the fact that she was hurt and drunk. "How she calling someone fat but her body plastic ...... I have to laugh," the rapper wrote on Twitter next to a clip of Khloe yelling the hurtful words.

Despite Tristan's cheating actions, he still took time to send love to Khloe on her recent birthday, writing a sweet note to the mother of his second child.

"You are the most beautiful human I have ever met inside and out," he wrote alongside an image of Khloe and their daughter True. "Thank you for being an amazing mommy to our princess True. She is blessed to have someone like you to look up to. I wish you nothing but more success and sending you positive blessing your way. Enjoy your day Koko ❤️"