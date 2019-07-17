As many of you are probably aware by now from the overwhelming amount of bikini pics that have been flooding your Instagram feed over the past week, Kylie Jenner is off living her best life in celebration of the launch of her newest Kylie Skin products. The youngest Jenner has been regularly keeping us up to date with her lavish vacation in Turk's and Caicos, showing off that signature Kardashian booty, and posting up with new bff @stassiebaby, and adorable lil Stormie. Amidst all the drama that has been going on in the past year in her life, what with the rumors that Travis Scott had cheated on her, and the betrayal of her former live-in best friend, Jordyn Woods, and the dissipation of their friendship, Kylie took to sharing an (unusual for her) heartfelt and vulnerable moment with her fans. "I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength," the caption began. "Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes," she continued, clearly referencing (perhaps among others), the loss of her friendship with Jordyn.

Upon news of the girl's trip, Page Six took to writing an article about an alleged "source" they had spoken to that was close to Jordyn, claiming that they had been told that Jordyn wasn't "harping on what could’ve been had she not hooked up with Tristan Thompson." The confusing story went on to fabricate a story about how Jordyn would be open to reconciling with Kylie, but that if Kylie didn't want to, she wasn't bothered either way. It also mentioned how Jordyn was busy with all the work she was taking on and had no time to think about it anyway, confusing things even further. Following the publication, Jordyn took to Twitter to question who approves said publications, claiming she had never even spoken to anyone about anything to do with the whole affair. "We need to publicize better headlines.." began the post, "who’s writes the articles? who decides what is posted on blogs?" Woods continued. "And why is there a new story every other day explaining 'how I feel' about something I’ve never spoken to anyone about?"