Jordyn's looking great.
By the looks of Jordyn Woods' Instagram, she's been enjoying some time on the other side of the pond in London, seemingly there for some business moves. The 21-year-old has now made her way back to Los Angeles and is feeling herself in a two-piece swimsuit since sharing a hot photo of her pool get-up on Instagram. "Back in LA," she captioned the image.
Ever since Jordyn split off from her tight-knit friendship with the Kardashians, it seems as though her career has rocketed. Before Kylie Jenner admitted on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that her former BFF "f*cked up," Jordyn made her acting debut on ABC's Grownish, something she was very nervous to do.
"This was the first role I’ve ever booked and I was nervous at first but I got past that and had the best time🙏🏽 take risks and stay consistent to your journey, you never know what the world has to offer," she shared on Instagram.
Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
"My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world," Jordyn said after the backlash she received for kissing Tristan Thompson. "I understood for the first time what it’s like being a black woman — in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it.”