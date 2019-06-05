By the looks of Jordyn Woods' Instagram, she's been enjoying some time on the other side of the pond in London, seemingly there for some business moves. The 21-year-old has now made her way back to Los Angeles and is feeling herself in a two-piece swimsuit since sharing a hot photo of her pool get-up on Instagram. "Back in LA," she captioned the image.

Ever since Jordyn split off from her tight-knit friendship with the Kardashians, it seems as though her career has rocketed. Before Kylie Jenner admitted on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that her former BFF "f*cked up," Jordyn made her acting debut on ABC's Grownish, something she was very nervous to do.

"This was the first role I’ve ever booked and I was nervous at first but I got past that and had the best time🙏🏽 take risks and stay consistent to your journey, you never know what the world has to offer," she shared on Instagram.



"My little sister was bullied in school and I wanted to show her that I was bullied by the world," Jordyn said after the backlash she received for kissing Tristan Thompson. "I understood for the first time what it’s like being a black woman — in a just society, how we can be so disrespected and nobody can really understand to that extent until you have to live it.”