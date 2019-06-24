According to Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson may have gone too far after news of his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods broke in February. She claims the NBA player threatened to commit suicide if Khloe didn’t forgive him. On the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe explained the situation to Scott Disick, saying "He's doing this to get a reaction out of me. Oh, so I'm just allowed to say 'I'm going to kill myself' at any time? That's crazy."

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Khloe didn’t simply call bluff on Thompson’s threats. She sent one of his friends to check on him, something Disick says "just goes to show that Khloe is an unbelievable person that loves so hard and so much." Apparently, Thompson wouldn’t let his friend in the house, but let him know that he’s good. When Khloe asked if Thompson will actually hurt himself, the friend responded, “I don’t know.”

Disick commented on Khloe’s string of bad luck, saying "Somehow she just keeps getting the short end of the stick, and it's unfair and it's hurtful and it's really hard for me to sit and watch."

