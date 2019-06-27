On Sunday night, the Kardashians aired the first of their dramatic 2-part finale of KUWTK, where Khloe finds out about Tristan hooking up with Jordyn Woods. In the episode, there is a particularly tense scene right after everything has been revealed whereby Khloe rounds up her sisters on a conference call to discuss her unfaithful baby daddy. During the conversation, Khloe mentions the comment that Jordyn made to her after everything went down, saying: "I love you. My loyalty is always to you." Kim, however, was not convinced. “What are you talking about, ‘My loyalty is to you?’" she says defensively. "That’s the biggest contradiction ever.”

As the conversation carries forward, a quiet Kylie mentions she feels the same way when older sis, Khloe says that her "heart is in [her] eyeballs." And again, Kim takes the defensive stance as she angrily says “Kylie, she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her. And the disrespect of, just- like, she has to know that there’s a problem.” Now, we all remember the explosion of memes that came up right after rumours of the scandal first started circulating - with people joking that Jordyn would now be homeless and penniless after Kylie "kicked her out," which basically all implied the same thing Kim was saying. However, Black Twitter was set off by the comment from Kim, repulsed by her “white savior” complex.

Right after the episode aired, Jordyn took to her IG to announce her new partnership with the fast-fashion brand, Boohoo. And, in typical "stan" fashion, fans took to flooding the comments section of Woods’ post with support. “Living off of kylie where??????? Stay in your bag sis!!” one person exclaimed, while another wrote, “That’s right! Build your OWN brand sis! There is a legacy with YOUR name on it! No more standing in the shadow of anyone!” On Wednesday night, Woods spoke with Entertainment Tonight in a promotional capacity regarding her partnership, an occassion which - of course - also featured Kardashian-related inquiries, with Woods disagreeing with Kim's comment. "I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have. As you can, I'm out here hustling. I started modeling when I was 18, y'know, I work hard." She goes on to talk about the importance of dreaming big, saying that nothing is impossible and that "no matter where you come from, we all have the same amount of hours in the day."