Jordyn Woods' isn't doing so bad for someone who crossed the Kardashian-Jenner squad. Earlier this year, she hooked up with Tristan Thompson while he was with Khloe Kardashian. Inevitably, things got messy -- she moved out of Kylie Jenner's home, Woods spilled the tea on Red Table Talk, Khloe clapped back on Twitter, etc.. Despite all of this, Jordyn Woods has still managed to prosper, maybe even more so since having to distance herself from the Kardashians.

Jordyn Woods' is making moves in the TV world, and not for any sort of reality show appearance. Woods announced that she'll be making her acting debut on Grown-ish which returns to freeform on June 5th. "This was the first role I’ve ever booked," she wrote. "I was nervous at first but I got past that and had the best time."

According to People, she'll appear later on in the season as a character named Dee who's a freshman. The character is described as a “sweet soul with a soft-spoken and sincere vulnerability.”

During the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner admitted that Jordyn Woods "f*cked up" and we also got to catch a glimpse of Khloe Kardashian breakdown after finding out what happened between her little sister's best friend and her baby daddy.

Keep your eyes peeled for more information on Jordyn Woods acting debut on Grown-ish.