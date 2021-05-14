On Friday, Kodak Black returned with his first project since his 2020 album Bill Israel. Titled Haitian Boy Kodak, the eight-track project features songs like "Z Look Jamaican" and "Don't Leave Me." One of the album cuts that has really been making noise is "Dirty K," a song that finds the Florida artist waxing poetic about his strained relationships with artists throughout the music industry. At one point, he discusses how his friendship with NBA YoungBoy soured out of the blue, and he also taunts Meek Mill for criticizing his cash flow without helping him secure more.

However, "Dirty K" has also been making waves across the internet because fans believe that the "ZEZE" rapper is name-dropping two of the most popular women in the Hip-Hop community: City Girls' Yung Miami and Lil Baby's baby mother Jayda Cheaves. Some fans have chalked up Kodak's name-drops as harmelss references to women that he knows, but others find the Flordia artist's mentions to be somewhat disrespectful.

Thanks to the mix on "Dirty K," the lyrics in question are a bit muddled, as even Genius' transcription is incomplete. For the lines that fans think refer to Caresha (a.k.a. Yung Miami), Genius shows the lyrics as, "I could've played relations better with [?]/I'm thinking back 'cause it's a whole lotta things I should've did."

Furthermore, fans have been debating whether a subsequent line also mentions Jayda Cheaves. That line has caused far more contention as Genius has transcribed Kodak's bars as "I'm having problems showing people that I really care/I don't know but I been thanking my jailor too much."

Check out Kodak Black's new Haitian Boy Kodak standout "Dirty K" below to listen for yourself. The lyrics in question start around the 1:00-mark.

What do you think — is Kodak Black shooting his shot at Yung Miami and Jayda Cheaves or are fans mishearing his lyrics?