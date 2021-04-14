Jayda Cheaves, Lil Baby's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his youngest son Loyal, may be known for being one of the My Turn rapper's baby mamas, but the young entreprenuer has also been securing bags of her own through partnerships with brands like Fashion Nova and Savage X Fenty as well as preparing to launch her own company, Waydamin Merch.

Still, Jayda couldn't resist the opportunity to poke fun at her reputation as one of Lil Baby's baby's mothers. In a recent post on her Instagram story, Jayda shared a meme that joked about life as a baby mother verus life as a wife.



Instagram

"Everybody is getting married...& then there's me, a babymama. How ghetto," Jayda's post reads. The story post came complete with several emojis, showing that it was merely posted in jest. To further show how funny she thought the meme was, Jayda left a quick message below the picture, albiet in a practically invisible white font.

"LMFAOOOOO," Jayda wrote, "MY THOUGHTS EVERYDAY."

Although the stretched out "lmfao" and laughing emojis suggest that she's joking about being one of Lil Baby's baby mamas, perhaps the young star is in fact hoping to get married soon. Despite splitting following a slew of cheating scandals, do you think that she and Lil Baby will ever get back together and eventually tie the knot?