Kodak Black Shares No-Feature Project "Haitian Boy Kodak"

Erika Marie
May 14, 2021 01:22
Haitian Boy Kodak
The project arrives six months after his "Bill Israel" album.


It's unclear if Kodak Black's latest release is a mixtape or an album—leaning toward the former—but regardless, it has arrived. The Florida rapper tapped into his roots for Haitian Boy Kodak and decided to stand alone this time around. On the eight-track project, fans will find Kodak flying solo—a stark contrast to the several singles he's shared in recent months that have shown the rapper collaborating with the likes of Pooh Shiesty and YNW Melly.

Be prepared to hear much more from Kodak now that his legal troubles are a thing of the past. The rapper decided to plead guilty in his most recent South Carolina case, and instead of doing a lengthy stint behind bars if convicted, he opted to take 18 months probation. Haitian Boy Kodak arrives nearly six months to the date since he shared his last full-length prison album Bill Israel, so stream his latest project and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Round The Roses
2. Z Look Jamaican
3. Basement on Fire
4. Dejanbem
5. Dirty K
6. Maffioso
7. Oracle
8. Don't Leave Me

