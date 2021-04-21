QC's female rap do City Girls is currently one of the hottest commodities in Hip-Hop, but even individually both members have massive followings. Since Saweetie and Quavo's breakup, JT and Lil Uzi Vert have been one of the most talked-about couples in rap, and Yung Miami — who helped ensure City Girls' collective success while JT was incarcerated — is just as beloved by fans.

In fact, City Girls fans love Yung Miami so much that they regularly refer to her by her government name, Caresha. Following a viral video that surfaced in 2019 which featured Yung Miami's close friend and fellow rapper Saucy Santana yelling "Caresha, please!," several fans have opted to call her Caresha instead of her stage name as a term of endearment.



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

However, as more and more fans have caught on to her government name, Yung Miami has often said that she finds it annoying. In the past several weeks, she has personally asked fans why they continue to call her Caresha instead of Yung Miami, and most recently on April 11, she tweeted, "Why y’all don’t call me yung Miami?"

Now, in a heated statement sent out via Twitter, Yung Miami reiterates her discomfort with fans referring to her by government name, but this time she makes it clear that she wants them to cease doing so altogether.

"I been feeling violated every time a bitch see me in public," she reveals. "they keep yelling “Caresha” STOP DOING THAT I DON’T LIKE THAT!"

Some fans immediately took the opportunity to troll Yung Miami by responding with "Caresha, please!" Others have pointed out that she has "Caresha" on full display in her bios on both Instagram and Twitter, but some of her fans are respecting her wishes and criticizing those who refuse to do the same.

The City Girls rapper further clarified her stance on the matter in IG Live session. The Neighborhood Talk was able to screengrab her explanation on why she hates when strangers call her Caresha, so check it out below.

Do you think that Yung Miami is overreacting or should fans respect her wishes and solely refer to her by her stage name if they see her in public?