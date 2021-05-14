mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kodak Black Puts In Work On "Z Look Jamaican"

Mitch Findlay
May 14, 2021 11:09
2021 Atlantic Records

Z Look Jamaican
Kodak Black

Kodak Black flexes his unique delivery on "Z Look Jamaican," a standout off his new "Haitian Boy Kodak" album.


Kodak Black is already looking to have a prolific year, following up his recent album Bill Israel with another new project in Haitian Boy KodakA solo showcase clocking in at eight tracks, one of the early standouts happens to be "Z Look Jamaican," produced by the collective talents of Dyryk, FnZ, Keanu Beats, Snapz & AMENT. Together, they lace Kodak with a vibey and melodic instrumental, one that employs unconventional instrumentals to great effect. 

There's a uniqueness in Kodak's style that might not sit well with everyone, but it's also part of why the young rapper has retained such a loyal following. "You can't compare me, regardless, the weed you smell, it ain't garbage," he raps, playfully staggering his flow. "The mademoiselle in her 40s / The Z a Rastafarian, the Z look Rastafarian." Should you appreciate what Kodak brings to the table, be sure to check out "Z Look Jamaican," as well as the entirety of Haitian Boy Kodak right here. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You can't compare me, regardless
The weed you smell, it ain't garbage
The mademoiselle in her 40s
The Z a Rastafarian, the Z look Rastafarian

Kodak Black
Kodak Black Haitian Boy Kodak
