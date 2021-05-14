Kodak Black Puts In Work On "Z Look Jamaican"

Kodak Black is already looking to have a prolific year, following up his recent album Bill Israel with another new project in Haitian Boy Kodak. A solo showcase clocking in at eight tracks, one of the early standouts happens to be "Z Look Jamaican," produced by the collective talents of Dyryk, FnZ, Keanu Beats, Snapz & AMENT. Together, they lace Kodak with a vibey and melodic instrumental, one that employs unconventional instrumentals to great effect.

There's a uniqueness in Kodak's style that might not sit well with everyone, but it's also part of why the young rapper has retained such a loyal following. "You can't compare me, regardless, the weed you smell, it ain't garbage," he raps, playfully staggering his flow. "The mademoiselle in her 40s / The Z a Rastafarian, the Z look Rastafarian." Should you appreciate what Kodak brings to the table, be sure to check out "Z Look Jamaican," as well as the entirety of Haitian Boy Kodak right here.

