Kodak Black has been working on his Sniper Gang roster of signed artists for the last few years, working closely with rising stars Jackboy, 22Gz, and more. The Florida-based rapper has seemingly been hard at work since his release from prison earlier this year, apparently completing upwards of a dozen albums worth of music. His career has been exciting for fans to follow and, in a parallel universe, his narrative could have had some added layers as Kodak revealed that he tried to sign a couple of notorious rappers to his label.

Taking to Twitter to show his love for Youngboy Never Broke Again and Tay-K, who are both currently incarcerated, Kodak said that he actually tried to get both of them on Sniper Gang.

"Free TayK I’m Finna Get Lil Bra Home," wrote Yak, promising to get "The Race" rapper back to freedom. Tay-K was previously sentenced to 55-years for a capital murder charge. "Tayk And YB Posta Been On My Label Few Years Back Free Dem Boyz."

On Monday morning, Kodak continued his social media activity by supporting the #StopAsianHate movement and more. He also posted some motivational words to get people's week started on the right foot.

Rich Fury/Getty Images