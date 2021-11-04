Gunna and Nav make magic every time they get on a song together.

From "Young Wheezy" to "Turks" to their beautiful collaboration on Travis Scott's "Yosemite," the two have put their musical chemistry on display numerous times.

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Last night, at Nav's 32nd birthday party, Gunna made sure to commemorate all of their near-perfect collaborations with one hell of a gift: an iced-out ring to match one of his own.

Catching Nav in the middle of the party, the Wunna rapper presented the ring and Nav couldn't help but drop a huge, "Oh sh*t!" After trying to get the ring on a couple of fingers, Nav settled on his pinky, and in a cartoon-like gesture of brotherhood, he and Gunna put their rings right next to each other and shared a huge hug.

This impressive gesture is yet another example of Gunna's generosity.

Back in September, the YSL number-two opened a dual, grocery-clothing store in his former middle school, where everything is free and is aimed at meeting the needs of his home community. Combined with a moving performance on Saturday Night Live alongside Young Thug, a recent link-up with Chloe Bailey and most importantly, Rihanna dressing as him for Halloween, it's clear that Gunna is ascending to another echelon of stardom and is making sure to take care of those that have been there for him along the way.

And although it's unclear when we'll be blessed with our next Gunna x Nav music collaboration, they have matching rings now, and more songs from the two rappers seem almost inevitable.

What do you think of Gunna's gift to Nav? Let us know in the comments.