Slime Season is officially in effect. The rapper is fresh off of the release of his latest studio album, Punk which has earned nothing but praise from fans and critics alike. The album is stacked with features from Mac Miller, J. Cole, and Drake to up-and-coming acts like YNW BSlime and Lil Double O. To celebrate the album's release, he slid through to NYC for his SNL debut.



Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Young Thug delivered a memorable performance as last night's musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Joined by Travis Barker, who teased his appearance during Thug's set hours before SNL aired, Thugger delivered an electrifying performance of "TICK TOCK." For his second song, Thugger came through on a softer note, alongside Gunna and Nate Ruess to perform, "Love You More."

Thug has been teasing the album's release over the past few months. "TICK TOCK" kicked off the campaign for the album, though he didn't end up including the song on the final tracklist.

"Punk is just real life stories. The whole album is purified. It’s just real,” he said. “The whole album is just focused on one point. The hard part about this shit is making 12, 14, 16 songs about one thing, without crossing up and saying the same thing. That is why this shit takes time. This shit has been going on for two years now.”

The rapper's new album is expected to move 85K-95K in its first week. Check out his performance at SNL below.