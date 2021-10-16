Punk
- Original ContentWhy Young Thug Is One Of The Greatest Of All TimeRegardless of the outcome of Young Thug’s impending RICO trial in 2023, the Atlanta native has already left behind a legacy as one of Hip-Hop’s greatest disruptors.By Joshua Robinson
- NumbersYoung Thug Debuts 5 "Punk" Songs On Billboard Hot 100Young Thug charts 5 new songs on the Billboard Hot 100 and earns T-Shyne and Bslime their first career entries.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Earns Third No. 1 On Billboard 200 After "Punk" DebutYoung Thug earned his third No. 1 album with "Punk," this week.By Cole Blake
- NumbersYoung Thug's "PUNK" Dethrones Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" In Its First WeekThug’s compelling, highly-anticipated album is expected to seize the No. 1 spot on the charts.
By Angela Savage
- ReviewsYoung Thug "PUNK" ReviewAfter helping transform hip-hop throughout the 2010s, Young Thug is back and gets more personal than ever on his second studio album, “PUNK”By Taylor McCloud
- MusicLil Baby Reveals He Forgot To Send "Bubbly" Verse Back To Young ThugLil Baby revealed that Young Thug sent him the song for a feature but he forgot to send it back.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersYoung Thug Neck-And-Neck With Drake For #1 Album Next WeekYoung Thug and Drake are presently in a tight battle for the #1 album next week.By Alex Zidel
- MusicYoung Thug Says He Recorded "Day Before" With Mac Miller The Day Before He DiedThugger told The Breakfast Club that he and Mac were in the studio the day before he died. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicYoung Thug, Summer Walker & Adele Lead This Week's "R&B Season" PlaylistPlus, the latest from Pink $weats and Lauren Jauregui. By Aron A.
- NewsYoung Thug Rides Out To The Ms On "Road Rage"Young Thug's songwriting shines on "Road Rage." By Aron A.
- TVYoung Thug Brings Out Gunna & Travis Barker For "SNL" PerformanceYoung Thug performs "Tick Tock" with Travis Barker and "Love You More" alongside Gunna and Nate Ruess on "Saturday Night Live."By Aron A.
- MusicYoung Thug's "Punk" Estimated To Debut With 85k–95k SalesInitial estimates for Young Thug's album sales for "Punk" are here.By Cole Blake
- MusicYoung Thug Thinks “Road Rage” Is His Best Lyrical Work On “Punk”Thug also named “Die Slow” and “Stupid/Asking” as personal favourites.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsYoung Thug & Gunna Do Some Flexing On "Insure My Wrist"Young Thug and Gunna go off on their new collaborative track "Insure My Wrist."By Alexander Cole
- NewsYoung Thug Teams Up With J. Cole & T-Shyne On Smooth Track "Stressed"Young Thug's new album "Punk" is full of dope tracks like "Stressed."By Alexander Cole