Saturday Night Live is coming into the fall strong. Over the weekend, the NBC late-night show won best variety sketch at the Emmys for the fifth time in a row. Now, they're preparing to make a major comeback for their forthcoming 47th season in the weeks to come with a slew of special hosts and musical guests.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live is returning for season 47 with a slew of first-time hosts to kick off the month of October. For one, Kim Kardashian is set to serve as a host on Oct. 9th with musical guest Halsey. "OMFG no turning back now!” Kim tweeted. “LOL I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!” It'll be interesting to see how Kim Kardashian's personality as a reality star translates to sketch comedy.

Just two weeks later, Young Thug will be joining the line-up as the musical guest with host Rami Malek on October 16th. It's perfectly timed as Thug is preparing to release his forthcoming album Punk on Oct. 15th. It looks like Thug's project will be arriving just on time.

Season 47 kicks off on Oct. 2nd with Owen Wilson as the host and Kacey Musgraves as the musical guests.

Check out the list for October's line-up below.

Oct. 2: Owen Wilson, Kacey Musgraves

Oct. 9: Kim Kardashian West, Halsey

Oct. 16: Rami Malek, Young Thug

Oct. 23: Jason Sudeikis, Brandi Carlile