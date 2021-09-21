Gunna is partnering with Atlanta-based non-profit organization Goodr to put together "Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store," a store that will allow students to have access to food, toiletries, and clothes for free. The store will run at Ronald McNair Middle School, which Gunna attended as a youth.

“These are things I said I was gonna do when I got in a position to do it so I just gotta follow that,” Gunna told The Atlanta Voice. “I want them to learn that you can be anyone you want to be, you can be anything you want to be because look at me. I did what I wanted to do and I went to the same school that they went to.”



Paras Griffin / Getty Images

As an acknowledgment of his "service to the community," South Fulton's mayor, William Edwards, recently named Thursday, September 16 in Gunna's honor.

"Now, therefore, be it resolved, that the Mayor and City Council recognizes Gunna for his service to the community, applauds his outstanding contributions to the music industry, acknowledges him for setting a stellar example to the young people in our community and do hereby proclaim, Thursday, September 16, 2021 as SERGIO GIOVANNI ‘GUNNA’ KITCHEN DAY in the City of South Fulton," the Mayor said in a statement.

