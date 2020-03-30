NAV & Gunna Defend A Warzone With Travis Scott For "Turks"

NAV, Gunna, and Travis Scott release the video for their highly-anticipated new single "Turks."

Fans have been waiting for the official release of "Turks" for months and, finally, NAV and Gunna delivered their Travis Scott-assisted banger last week. Announcing that the video would be out at the beginning of this week, the trio delivered on their promise.

The new video for "Turks" is formally out, featuring the three rappers in a dusty warzone, surrounded by baddies in uniform. Choreographing a dance routine with their semi-automatic guns, the women help NAV and Gunna protect their territory before La Flame joins the fun in his featured verse. Rapping on top of a giant tank, Travis Scott unlocks a new swag here. Random sponsorships from champagne companies muddy this flick up a touch. However, the end result is still one of the craziest three-way videos in hip-hop.

"Turks" was filmed on a military base and directed by Amir "Cash" Esmailian & Zack Fax.

Watch the new video for "Turks" above and let us know what you think of the new single from NAV, Gunna, and Travis Scott.