When he wore his Rick Owens boots to New York Fashion Week, Gunna was mercilessly clowned, but when Rihanna decided to wear them (and the rest of Gunna’s fit) to honour the rapper on Halloween, she received endless praise. Perhaps Wunna will be able to rock his fits in peace now that he’s earned a co-sign from his gal pal.

Seeing as she’s solidified her reputation as a fashion icon, plenty of fans have been excited to see what the “Cocky” singer had in store for Halloweekend. Riri has been relatively quiet on Instagram all Halloweekend long, but earlier this evening, the Ocean’s Eight actress dropped off a few posts that have since blown up.

In the first picture, Rihanna gives a hint as to what her costume is, showing the Rick Owens boots laying on the floor in a black and white snapshot. “The Gunna’z @gunna,” she captioned the picture. “Not the Gunna’s,” Tierra Whack commented, followed by a trail of crying laughing emojis.

Shortly after, the Fenty Beauty CEO gave her 110 million followers a look at her full fit, which appears to be a carbon copy of Gunna’s NYFW look from earlier in the season. The picture has only been up for an hour, but it’s already earned nearly 2 million double taps and over 25,000 comments.

“Nawww U OVERLY WON,” Wunna himself replied to the photo. “This what I was waiting for,” Anderson .Paak wrote in the comment section. “Nahhhhh. Not you actually looking real f*ckin’ fly tho,” Cyn Santana added.

There have been endless amazing Halloween costumes so far this year, but I think we can all agree that Rihanna’s takes the cake. What else would you expect from the Bad Gal?