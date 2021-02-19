Both Nav and Gunna have been busy in the past couple of weeks. The Candian rapper recently dropped the new "Jesse Owens" single with Rowdy Rebel and experienced The Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show from backstage, while his Atlanta counterpart has been setting the streetwear arena ablaze with his highly coveted and sold out Bape sneaker collaboration.

There have also been rumblings about new music being on the way from Nav, but for now, at least, the Good Intentions artist is still promoting his last full-length effort Emergency Tsunami.

Late Wednesday night, Nav hit Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a special performance in support of his last project, and he brought his "slatt" and frequent collaborator Gunna along with him to aid in his performance. With the YSL rapper in tow, the two artists perform "Young Wheezy," one of the fan-favorite cuts from Emergency Tsunami.

For their late-night set, Nav and Gunna give their performance live from what appears to be a shipwrecked boat. Lights flash and camera effects add a frantic feel to their performance, which perfectly complements the hard-hitting production of "Young Wheezy."

The energy of Nav and Gunna's Jimmy Kimmel Live! performance is undeniable, and you can check it out below.