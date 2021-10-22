It feels like every time a celebrity pairing decides to hang out in public, dating rumors begin to swirl around the internet the following day. That's precisely what's happening, once again, with Atlanta rapper Gunna and Beyoncé's protégé Chlöe.

On Thursday night, Gunna and Chlöe Bailey were spotted together at the Atlanta Hawks game. They were seated right next to each other and fans are thinking that this might have been their first date. After all, a few weeks ago, Gunna publicly lusted over Chlöe's mic-licking moment during a performance, re-posting a photo of her seemingly simulating fellatio on her microphone.

Fans have been reacting to the photos of them together at the game, joking that Gunna could end up becoming the JAY-Z to Chlöe's Beyoncé. Others are commenting on how the date didn't look to be particularly fun, noting how Gunna looked to be unenthused some of the time. Some people are already envisioning how Chlöe will shut down these dating rumors, recalling her "wonderful fella" comment about Future a few weeks ago when they were linked in rumors.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

While they could just be friends, or simply getting to know each other more, it looks like Gunna and Chlöe aren't shy about making any public appearances together. Do you think they're cuffed up for the winter? Let us know if you think they make a nice couple.